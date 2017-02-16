S-C basketball team allegedly threatened in Lebanon -
The Sedalia School District 200 and the Lebanon Police Department are investigating a reported incident involving the Smith-Cotton High School boys basketball team while they were in Lebanon on Friday. According to a LPD report, on Sunday, police received a report from a parent in Sedalia who said her child and other S-C basketball players were subjected to verbal threats and racial epithets by other customers as they were leaving a McDonald's restaurant in Lebanon about 10 p.m. Friday.
