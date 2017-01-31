Ranger Boats introduces new aluminum ...

Ranger Boats introduces new aluminum Deep V line

Tuesday Jan 31

Ranger Boats announced Tuesday an all-new line of aluminum Deep V models designed for multi-species anglers across the country. The new designs, available in 16-, 17- and 18-foot models offering multiple configurations, will begin shipping to dealerships later this month.

Lebanon, MO

