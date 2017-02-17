Lebanon's big savers: Half of custome...

Lebanon's big savers: Half of customer deposits held by less than one percent of depositors

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Al Bawaba

Lebanon's banking sector is seen as the backbone of the country's economy and the assets held by the lenders are more three times the size of economy. Less than 1 percent of depositors control 50 percent of all customer deposits in Lebanese banks, the IMF said this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tawny mccanless/mcneil 14 hr Dave 8
Lebanon Walmart Part Time (Cut back) Unemployme... Feb 15 FYILebanon 1
Car-Mart complaints Feb 7 Rick 4
Megan Renae Little Feb 1 Bill 4
Sheriff David Millsap Jan 29 Deputy 4
Working girls (Jul '14) Jan 26 Lmfao 12
Jeremy Massey Jan 23 Ludicrous 2
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Lebanon, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,014,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC