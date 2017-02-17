Lebanon's big savers: Half of customer deposits held by less than one percent of depositors
Lebanon's banking sector is seen as the backbone of the country's economy and the assets held by the lenders are more three times the size of economy. Less than 1 percent of depositors control 50 percent of all customer deposits in Lebanese banks, the IMF said this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|14 hr
|Dave
|8
|Lebanon Walmart Part Time (Cut back) Unemployme...
|Feb 15
|FYILebanon
|1
|Car-Mart complaints
|Feb 7
|Rick
|4
|Megan Renae Little
|Feb 1
|Bill
|4
|Sheriff David Millsap
|Jan 29
|Deputy
|4
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Jan 26
|Lmfao
|12
|Jeremy Massey
|Jan 23
|Ludicrous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC