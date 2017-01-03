Escapee Captured in Camden County
An inmate who was able to escape last weekend during a visit to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon is back in jail after being taken into custody in Camden County. A highway patrol report indicates that 35-year-old Clarence "DJ" Proctor, who has an Eldon address, was arrested shortly before 8:00 Friday night.
