Aaron Fisher seeks dismissal of assault case

Defense attorney Kimberly Kollmeyer filed three motions Tuesday to dismiss the case against Aaron Fisher, who now faces a felony assault charge stemming from alleged sodomy of a 5-month-old girl in 2009. Kollmeyer's motion alleges violation of the double jeopardy clause and the right to speedy trial, as well as "res judicata," as the case previously had been dismissed.

