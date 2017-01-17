The Palm Trees Brings Saudi Cuisine t...

The Palm Trees Brings Saudi Cuisine to Cherokee Street

Tuesday Dec 27

A new restaurant is now open in the space on Cherokee Street that previously held Revel Kitchen - and it's bringing something altogether new to south St. Louis.

Read more at River Front Times.

Lebanon, MO

