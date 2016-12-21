Public meeting set to discuss options for Gasconade River Bridge
Missouri Department of Transportation officials will present multiple options for moving forward with replacing the I-44 outer road bridge over the Gasconade River near Hazelgreen at a public meeting scheduled for Dec. 14. The meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Laclede Electric Cooperative, located at 1400 E. Route 66 in Lebanon. According to a news release from MoDOT, no formal presentation will be made at the meeting, but MoDOT designers and engineers will be available to explain the proposed options for the bridge, which are: 5) Build a connection between the north outer roadway segments using the existing bridge piers from a previous rehabilitation project.
