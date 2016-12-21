Parents killed while headed to Missouri hospital to see son
Authorities say parents on the way to visit their hospitalized son were among four people killed in a deadly Missouri crash. KOLR-TV reports that 38-year-old Daniel Hahn, of Springfield, and 37-year-old Loretta Hendrickson, of Lebanon, were headed Friday to University Hospital in Columbia when another car crossed the center line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15)
|Thu
|Sharedluv
|10
|Lacey Hart
|Thu
|Barnes97
|10
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Dec 20
|Benny Ward
|18
|I-44 shutdown between Leabanon and Phillipsburg
|Dec 11
|Snowtigers
|1
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Dec 2
|Robin fouts
|9
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|Dirty Harry
|74
|Don Sing Roofing
|Nov '16
|Don Sing
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC