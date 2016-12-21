Parents killed in crash just hours af...

Parents killed in crash just hours after son severely injured in separate collision

Thursday Dec 22

Chris Hahn, 19, had to be placed in a medically induced coma at a Columbia, Missouri hospital after a crash last Friday The parents of a teen who was seriously injured in a crash were killed in a head-on collision just hours later on their way to visit him at the hospital.

