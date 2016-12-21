Parents killed in crash just hours after son severely injured in separate collision
Which personality type are YOU? Quiz claims there are just eight different categories in the world - and your favourite colour can reveal if you're an individualist or an investigator Surprise! Electoral college 'rebels' who wanted to stop Trump WERE in touch with Clinton campaign Parents are killed on the way to the hospital just hours after their son, 19, was seriously injured in a separate car crash Chris Hahn, 19, had to be placed in a medically induced coma at a Columbia, Missouri hospital after a crash last Friday The parents of a teen who was seriously injured in a crash were killed in a head-on collision just hours later on their way to visit him at the hospital.
