Parents driving to see teen injured i...

Parents driving to see teen injured in crash are killed in separate head-on crash

Wednesday Dec 21

A teen injured in a head-on crash lost his parents when they were killed in another crash on their way to see him at the hospital. Chris Hahn was seriously hurt Friday morning in Camden County, Mo.

Lebanon, MO

