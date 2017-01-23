Murder suspect Leslie Reed captured in 1938
On Aug. 5, 1938, both the Sedalia Democrat and the Sedalia Capital reported, with gruesome detail, the shooting of Ed Williams by Leslie Reed and Williams' death in the early morning hours of Aug. 4. The press reported that Reed fled after the shooting and his whereabouts were unknown. On Aug. 11, after a lengthy manhunt, the papers reported on Reed's capture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy Massey
|2 hr
|Ludicrous
|2
|Sheriff David Millsap
|Sun
|Deputy
|2
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Sun
|Girl Friend
|3
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Sat
|Andy
|11
|Megan Renae Little
|Sat
|George
|3
|Free TV Channels w/amplified antenna
|Jan 15
|Dish
|2
|Anyone know him
|Jan 8
|Bill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC