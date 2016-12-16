MoDOT lays out options for Gasconade River Bridge
The Missouri Department of Transportation on Wednesday night in Lebanon, Missouri, presented its options during a public hearing for the now-closed Gasconade River Bridge that carried Route 66 near Hazelgreen. MoDOT posted a series of documents on its website here .
