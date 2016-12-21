Lebanon: Financial inflows up, but so is the deficit

The increase in customer deposits was basically triggered by the financial engineering of the Central Bank that was aimed at boosting the foreign currency reserves of BDL as well as the profitability of the lenders. Financial inflows to Lebanon in the first 10 months of 2016 jumped by 30.7 percent to $13 billion compared to the same period of last year, driven mainly by an increase in customer deposits, a report by Bank Audi said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.