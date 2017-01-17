Christmas in Devils Elbow
Roamin' Rich Dinkela recently made this video showing Christmas decorations at the Elbow Inn bar and restaurant and the Devils Elbow Bridge along old Route 66 in Devils Elbow, Missouri. The folks in Devils Elbow began decorating the bridge for the Christmas holiday a few years ago, and each year they make improvements to the decor.
