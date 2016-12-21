Arraignment set in Aaron Fisher assault case
An arraignment has been scheduled for next month in the case for Aaron Fisher, who now faces a felony assault charge from an alleged 2009 sodomy incident with a 5-month-old girl. Newly appointed 26th Circuit Court Judge Peggy Richardson set the arraignment for 9 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Laclede County Courthouse in Lebanon, where proceedings in this case will be held after a change of venue in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|Sharedluv
|10
|Lacey Hart
|Dec 22
|Barnes97
|10
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Dec 20
|Benny Ward
|18
|I-44 shutdown between Leabanon and Phillipsburg
|Dec 11
|Snowtigers
|1
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Dec 2
|Robin fouts
|9
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|Dirty Harry
|74
|Don Sing Roofing
|Nov '16
|Don Sing
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC