Arraignment set in Aaron Fisher assault case

An arraignment has been scheduled for next month in the case for Aaron Fisher, who now faces a felony assault charge from an alleged 2009 sodomy incident with a 5-month-old girl. Newly appointed 26th Circuit Court Judge Peggy Richardson set the arraignment for 9 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Laclede County Courthouse in Lebanon, where proceedings in this case will be held after a change of venue in November.

