Even before the collapse of the Cyprus negotiations in Mont Pelerin on Monday, the words 'velvet divorce' had been creeping up in conversations. The gist of the argument is that Cypriots are incapable of living together, so let's end the Cyprus problem with a deal to live apart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15)
|Thu
|Sharedluv
|10
|Lacey Hart
|Thu
|Barnes97
|10
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Dec 20
|Benny Ward
|18
|I-44 shutdown between Leabanon and Phillipsburg
|Dec 11
|Snowtigers
|1
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Dec 2
|Robin fouts
|9
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|Dirty Harry
|74
|Don Sing Roofing
|Nov '16
|Don Sing
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC