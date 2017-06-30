Leavenworth Summer Theater season kicks off tomorrow night
The summer season is about to be in full swing for Leavenworth Summer Theater. The annual production of "Sound of Music" opens tomorrow at the Leavenworth Ski Hill Amphitheater, and "Annie" opens later this month.
