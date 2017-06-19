Man presumed dead after falling through snow in Central Cascades

The iconic and notorious Aasgard Pass near Leavenworth has likely claimed the life of a young Mercer Island man, according to a statement issued by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. A search for a 19-year-old continues Monday after the man fell into a hole in the snow on Saturday while glissading on Aasgard Pass in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness.

