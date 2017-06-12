Leavenworth man shoots self in leg
The man was sitting in his pickup on Eagle Creek Road in Leavenworth, unloading his gun, when the weapon fired, according to Sgt. Andy Zimmerman with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Zimmerman said the injury did not appear to be serious.
