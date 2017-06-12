Leavenworth-area fire district seeks ...

Leavenworth-area fire district seeks first levy boost in 37 years

WINDY FOR POMEROY... PULLMAN...UNIONTOWN...AND MAYVIEW THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .West to northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph will increase this afternoon in the lee of the Cascades and LEAVENWORTH - The last time Chelan County Fire District 3 came before voters asking for an increase to its tax levy, it was 1980. Since then, with climbing property assessments and a 1 percent lid on any levy increases since 2001, the largely rural, wildland district's tax rate has fallen from $1 to 39 cents per $1,000 on assessed property value.

