Icicle opens late for chinook fishing
The season on the Icicle had been scheduled to open in May, but with a late run, officials kept it closed. Now that sufficient broodstock needs at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery have been met, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife is opening the season.
