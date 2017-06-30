Frances Elizabeth (Miller) MacPhail
Fran was born November 1, 1937. She passed from this life on June 19, 2017. She is now ever so happy to be with her Daddy and Mom, her beloved sister, Mary, niece, Tracy, and many other close family and friends that have been waiting for her.
