Eye On | 59er Diner - An appetite for nostalgia: Famous shakes and more
It's all about having a fun dining experience at Cashmere's 59er Diner as Bree Eggleston, Monitor, and Charlie Fritz, Leavenworth, find out while playing a game of Table Shuffleboard before having dinner in 2013. The restaurant features walls of 50s photographs and memorabilia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|West Wenatchee Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC