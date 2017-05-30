Deer Park man injured in one-car accident on Chumstick Highway

A 34-year-old Deer Park man suffered a severe injury to his arm Saturday night in a single-vehicle accident about five miles north of Leavenworth. According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Brandon H. McIntire was driving a 1998 Subaru Legacy wagon about 10 p.m. on the 13000 block of Chumstick Highway when the vehicle left the roadway and appears to have rolled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.