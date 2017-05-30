Deer Park man injured in one-car acci...

Deer Park man injured in one-car accident on Chumstick Highway

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

A 34-year-old Deer Park man suffered a severe injury to his arm Saturday night in a single-vehicle accident about five miles north of Leavenworth. According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Brandon H. McIntire was driving a 1998 Subaru Legacy wagon about 10 p.m. on the 13000 block of Chumstick Highway when the vehicle left the roadway and appears to have rolled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr '17 becht bris 4
West Wenatchee Music Thread Apr '17 Musikologist 1
News Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Feb '17 south side locos13 3
News 3-month sentence for threatening police officer Feb '17 south side locos13 1
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb '17 south side locos13 22
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Leavenworth, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,602 • Total comments across all topics: 281,511,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC