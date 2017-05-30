Deer Park man injured in one-car accident on Chumstick Highway
A 34-year-old Deer Park man suffered a severe injury to his arm Saturday night in a single-vehicle accident about five miles north of Leavenworth. According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Brandon H. McIntire was driving a 1998 Subaru Legacy wagon about 10 p.m. on the 13000 block of Chumstick Highway when the vehicle left the roadway and appears to have rolled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|West Wenatchee Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC