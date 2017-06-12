Community Cupboard seeking new home
For more than 20 years, the Community Cupboard has provided important community resources at their space at 219 14th St. These have included a food bank, a thrift store offering low-cost clothing and household items, and emergency assistance services for families in crisis situations. During that time, the City of Leavenworth has generously provided the space free of charge for these activities.
