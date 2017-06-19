Campground to unveil Petite Retreats on Saturday

Thousand Trails' Leavenworth RV Campground will unveil its latest lodging option this weekend when the company hosts tours of its new Petite Retreats, a "village" of Bavarian-styled tiny houses. The open house and simultaneous launch of reservations for the itty-bitty abodes will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Leavenworth RV Campground, 20752 Chiwawa Loop Road, northeast of Plain.

