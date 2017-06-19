Campground to unveil Petite Retreats on Saturday
Thousand Trails' Leavenworth RV Campground will unveil its latest lodging option this weekend when the company hosts tours of its new Petite Retreats, a "village" of Bavarian-styled tiny houses. The open house and simultaneous launch of reservations for the itty-bitty abodes will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Leavenworth RV Campground, 20752 Chiwawa Loop Road, northeast of Plain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|West Wenatchee Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC