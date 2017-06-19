Campground to unveil Petite Retreats ...

Campground to unveil Petite Retreats on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Thousand Trails' Leavenworth RV Campground will unveil its latest lodging option this weekend when the company hosts tours of its new Petite Retreats, a "village" of Bavarian-styled tiny houses. The open house and simultaneous launch of reservations for the itty-bitty abodes will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Leavenworth RV Campground, 20752 Chiwawa Loop Road, northeast of Plain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr '17 becht bris 4
West Wenatchee Music Thread Apr '17 Musikologist 1
News Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Feb '17 south side locos13 3
News 3-month sentence for threatening police officer Feb '17 south side locos13 1
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb '17 south side locos13 22
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Leavenworth, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC