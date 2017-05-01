WA: Link Bus Involved in Monday Colli...

WA: Link Bus Involved in Monday Collision

May 01--WENATCHEE -- The male driver of an SUV received minor injuries Monday when his vehicle collided with a Link Transit bus at the intersection of North Mission and North Miller streets. The SUV's driver, a Wenatchee resident whose name was not immediately available, was transported to Central Washington Hospital for minor neck and back pain, according to Wenatchee Police officers at the crash scene.

