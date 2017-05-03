Thieves tagged in after-hours sausage theft

Take 36 German sausages, 10 pounds of steak, 20 portions of fish, four blocks of cheese, four loaves of bread, one container of jalapeno peppers and a single bag of chips, and what have you got? A recipe for a felony. Two Leavenworth-area men are charged with second-degree burglary after they were allegedly caught on video making off with $1,000 worth of foodstuffs from a local restaurant.

