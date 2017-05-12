Testing of Airway Heights water underway in Idaho lab
Samples of contaminated water in Airway Heights has traveled 86 miles to Anatek Labs in Moscow Idaho to be tested. The testing usually takes about two week to get results, but Lab Manager, Dr. Todd Taruscio, says they are making it a top priority and hope to have those results in three to five days.
