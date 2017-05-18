Series | AgForestry Leadership Progra...

Series | AgForestry Leadership Program impacts young leaders

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Wenatchee World

The Washington Agriculture and Forestry Education Foundation is a leadership development program for adults working within and connected to the state's agriculture, forestry and fishing industries. Empire Press correspondent Darlene Paterson recently interviewed three members of this year's graduating class - Hannah Poush of Orondo, Emily Bautista-Herdt of Wenatchee and Jordan McDevitt of Leavenworth - about their experiences in the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr 30 becht bris 4
West Wenatchee Music Thread Apr 23 Musikologist 1
News Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Feb '17 south side locos13 3
News 3-month sentence for threatening police officer Feb '17 south side locos13 1
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb '17 south side locos13 22
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Leavenworth, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,586 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC