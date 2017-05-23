Roberta Jean Jones

Roberta Jean Jones

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Wenatchee World

Roberta Jean Jones, retired Eastmont teacher and librarian, entered into eternity on April 22, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Society in Spokane, . She was 88. Roberta grew up, in a man's world of lumberjacks, to become an example to women in the workplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr 30 becht bris 4
West Wenatchee Music Thread Apr 23 Musikologist 1
News Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Feb '17 south side locos13 3
News 3-month sentence for threatening police officer Feb '17 south side locos13 1
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb '17 south side locos13 22
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Leavenworth, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,408 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC