Letter: Trains provide mobility

Don Brunell's May 2 column "Ax Amtrak passenger service to Chicago," affirming the Wall Street Journal's New York-centric opinion about Amtrak, seriously misses how long-distance trains like the Empire Builder function in small-town America. Of course, the best way for most people to go quickly from Chicago to Seattle or Portland is to fly, however airlines cannot serve the 40 intermediate stations along the line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.