Letter: Trains provide mobility
Don Brunell's May 2 column "Ax Amtrak passenger service to Chicago," affirming the Wall Street Journal's New York-centric opinion about Amtrak, seriously misses how long-distance trains like the Empire Builder function in small-town America. Of course, the best way for most people to go quickly from Chicago to Seattle or Portland is to fly, however airlines cannot serve the 40 intermediate stations along the line.
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr 30
|becht bris
|4
|West Wenatchee Music Thread
|Apr 23
|Musikologist
|1
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
