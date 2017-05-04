Leavenworth man arrested in child por...

Leavenworth man arrested in child porn case

Chelan County detectives on Wednesday arrested a 73-year-old Leavenworth man on suspicion of possessing over 600 images of underage girls on his computer. Detectives searched McRobert's home in May 2016.

