Drones taking off as Idaho law enforcement tool
Drone video provided was provided to KHQ of Tuesday's demonstration as well as similar training exercises that include their drones. "We've used them to document crime and crash scenes and they've also been deployed in search and rescue missions," Captain John Ganske with ISP said, "In one instance we used it to locate a subject that walked away from a veterans home."
