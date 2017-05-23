5-acre brush fire near Leavenworth tr...

5-acre brush fire near Leavenworth triggers evacuation notices

14 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Chelan County Emergency Management and Chumstick Wildfire Coalition reports reports there are level three evacuation notices in place for Spromberg Canyon and level one evacuation notices in place from Sunitsch Canyon to Leavenworth. As a reminder, level 1 evacuations mean residents in the area should be aware of a fire burning in the are.

Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

