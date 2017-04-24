Weekend food backpacks help fill empty cupboards in the Upper Valley
Claudia Elliot and Christina Klossner give endless hours to the cause of hunger. Elliot, of the Leavenworth Community United Methodist Church, and Klossner, of the Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene, are the coordinators of the Weekend Food BackPacks program for the Cascade School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Wenatchee Music Thread
|Apr 23
|Musikologist
|1
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC