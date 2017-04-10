Proposed development could ease Leavenworth's housing, traffic...
New development at the east end of this Bavarian-themed village could help ease the city's housing crunch, offer relief to peak-season traffic woes and boost tourism with scores of new hotel rooms, Leavenworth city officials said this week. If all goes according to plan, the 32-acre Willkommen Village just north of the town's Safeway store would add a 150-unit apartment complex, a 90-space Link Transit park-and-ride lot, a shuttle route to the city's commercial core, plus new streets For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|kathrin huber
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC