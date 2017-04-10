Proposed development could ease Leavenworth's housing, traffic...

New development at the east end of this Bavarian-themed village could help ease the city's housing crunch, offer relief to peak-season traffic woes and boost tourism with scores of new hotel rooms, Leavenworth city officials said this week. If all goes according to plan, the 32-acre Willkommen Village just north of the town's Safeway store would add a 150-unit apartment complex, a 90-space Link Transit park-and-ride lot, a shuttle route to the city's commercial core, plus new streets For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.