Proposed development could ease Leave...

Proposed development could ease Leavenworth's housing, traffic...

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

New development at the east end of this Bavarian-themed village could help ease the city's housing crunch, offer relief to peak-season traffic woes and boost tourism with scores of new hotel rooms, Leavenworth city officials said this week. If all goes according to plan, the 32-acre Willkommen Village just north of the town's Safeway store would add a 150-unit apartment complex, a 90-space Link Transit park-and-ride lot, a shuttle route to the city's commercial core, plus new streets For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Feb '17 south side locos13 3
News 3-month sentence for threatening police officer Feb '17 south side locos13 1
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb '17 south side locos13 22
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
News Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16) Jun '16 kathrin huber 2
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Leavenworth, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,309 • Total comments across all topics: 280,318,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC