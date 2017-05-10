Proposed development could ease Leave...

Proposed development could ease Leavenworth's housing, traffic woes

Tuesday Apr 18

Soils are very saturated this spring and over 100 landslides and ground failures have already The site of Willkommen Village, outlined in yellow, will include a proposed apartment complex, park-and-ride lot, new streets and possibly a new hotel. - New development at the east end of this Bavarian-themed village could help ease the city's housing crunch, offer relief to peak-season traffic woes and boost tourism with scores of new hotel rooms, Leavenworth city officials said this week.

