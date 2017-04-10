Osborn Elementary students celebrate their love of reading
Students at Osborn Elementary in Leavenworth love reading so much that the school had its second reading contest of the year. The Bikes for Books Reading Contest lasted the whole month of March, and the school had an assembly March 31 to celebrate its success.
