Kelli Scott | The end of the line? Maybe not.

President Trump's recently released budget proposal cuts funding for Amtrak's long-distance passenger rail routes, part of a proposed $2.4 billion in cuts to federal transportation infrastructure. Two of those long-distance routes operate in Washington state: the Coast Starlight, which parallels I-5 between California and Washington, and the Empire Builder, with daily stops in Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Ephrata.

