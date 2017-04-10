Art of community | Young women powering Leavenworth Farmers Market

If you want to see remarkable things happen in a community, pay attention to where talented young women are investing their time and energy to make a difference. A transformation and rebirth of the Leavenworth Community Farmers Market is underway because a group of local women came together and decided that the market was a critical community asset that could bridge the sometimes uneasy divide that has existed between the business community and local residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.