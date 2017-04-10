Art of community | Young women powering Leavenworth Farmers Market
If you want to see remarkable things happen in a community, pay attention to where talented young women are investing their time and energy to make a difference. A transformation and rebirth of the Leavenworth Community Farmers Market is underway because a group of local women came together and decided that the market was a critical community asset that could bridge the sometimes uneasy divide that has existed between the business community and local residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|kathrin huber
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC