Second arrest made in cold-case murder

Detectives with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced the arrest of a 57-year-old Leavenworth woman Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a 1982 missing person's case. Dawn Soles, also known as Dawn Schober, is the second person arrested in connection with the disappearance of Stephen E. Smith, then 30, of Cashmere.

