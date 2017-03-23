PUD to start over in search for Chela...

PUD to start over in search for Chelan substation site

The Chelan County PUD appears to have found a site for a new substation in Leavenworth on land belonging to a willing seller in a spot that meets the approval of city officials. is no closer today to finding an agreeable site for a needed new substation along Lake Chelan's scenic north shore than it was 18 months ago, when it launched a process to get area property owners involved in the search.

