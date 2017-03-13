Local cross country skiers place well at junior nationals
Hadassah Lurbur, Lydia Youkey, Nate Wells and Moses Lurbur of Wenatchee and Leavenworth, qualified in third, 15th, 20th and 29th, respectively, in the under-18 female and under-20 and under-18 male age classes while skiing classic technique cross country sprint races at the US Junior National Championships on Wednesday in Lake Placid, New York. Their top 30 finishes advanced them to the quarterfinal heats, where they raced head-to-head around a 1.5-kilometer course against five of the best skiers in the country.
