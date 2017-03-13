Leavenworth woman pleads not guilty in cold-case murder
Dawn M. Soles, 57, of Leavenworth pleaded not guilty Monday morning to first-degree murder in the death of Stephen E. Smith. Soles and Bernard E. Swaim, 60, of Sultan are accused in Chelan County Superior Court of murder in the 1982 death of Smith, of Cashmere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|22
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|kathrin huber
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC