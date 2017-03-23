Leavenworth man publishes religious tome
My research exposes a conspiracy within mainstream Christian theology by forensic analysis of the ancient Hebrew and Greek language found in scripture. This Christian day of worship has had its origins at the the Tower of Babel, where the confounding of the language has been the beginning of all our confessions.
