Kenneth B. Vandegraft, also known affectionately as "Skull", 50, a longtime resident of Leavenworth, was called upon by his Lord on Sunday, March 5, 2017, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Kenny was born on July 30, 1966, in Brewster, , to Jim B. and Nettie Vandegraft.

