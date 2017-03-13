Endangerment plea for repeat DUI offe...

Endangerment plea for repeat DUI offender

An Everett man who rolled his vehicle in a suspected DUI crash last November pleaded guilty this week to reckless endangerment of his passengers. Michael Larry Penix, 33, crashed Nov. 13 on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth, while his brother and 10-year-old daughter were in the car.

