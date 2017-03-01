Auburn driver acquitted in fatal 2015 rollover
An Auburn teen whose best friend was killed in a 2015 backroad accident near Leavenworth was found not guilty Thursday of vehicular homicide. The Chelan County Superior Court jury took about three hours to acquit Adam T. Sanders, 19, whose passenger Kyle McClincy died in the crash on U.S. Forest Service Road 7531.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|22
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|kathrin huber
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC