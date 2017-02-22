Where's Congressman Dave Reichert? His Constituents Can't Seem to Find Him
According to organizers, approximately 400 people showed up to an Empty Chair Town Hall at Cashmere Riverside Center in Cashmere, WA. None of them were Dave Reichert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|22
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|kathrin huber
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC